'He's powerful' - Aidan O'Brien delighted as blue-blooded Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy Curragh win

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The opening maiden at the Curragh on Saturday has a stellar roll of honour that includes City Of Troy in 2023 and Giant Sequoia added his name to that list under Ryan Moore, an emphatic success which saw him slashed to 14-1 favourite for next year's Derby with Unibet.

The red-hot Irish Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini was beaten in the same maiden 12 months ago on his debut, going down to stablemate Dorset, but the 4-9 favourite Giant Sequoia made no mistake on his second start and showed the expected improvement from his debut display over course and distance a few weeks ago.

Moore always looked to have matters under control and eased clear in the closing stages for a two-and-a-quarter length victory over stablemate Oklahoma, who will surely have no problem winning a maiden at some stage himself.

Giant Sequoia runs in the colours of leading US owner-breeder John Stewart's Resolute Racing operation, and trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "He had a lovely run here the first day and he came on lovely. He is a lovely big horse. You’d be delighted with him. I couldn’t be happier really.

"He’ll have no problem staying at seven furlongs and he’ll have no problem going up to a mile in time. He’ll only get better. He is a big, powerful horse.”

Giant Sequoia certainly looks the part on paper. He's a son of Frankel and the mare Pink Dogwood, who was beaten a neck by Anapurna in the Oaks in 2019 and the early signs are that could live up to that gorgeous pedigree.

As well as City Of Troy, fellow Ballydoyle Derby winners Gleneagles and Australia also took their steps toward racing royalty status by winning this race.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore debrief after Giant Sequoia's success Credit: Patrick McCann

2027 Derby ante-post odds:

Unibet: 14 Giant Sequoia, 20 Aix La Chapelle, 25 Abraham Lincoln, 33 On Just Terms, Oklahoma, Sergei Diaghilev, Shakespeare, 40 bar

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