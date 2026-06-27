- More
'He's powerful' - Aidan O'Brien delighted as blue-blooded Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy Curragh win
- 1st3Giant Sequoiafav4/9
- 2nd4Oklahoma6/1
- 3rd5Shakespeare15/2
The opening maiden at the Curragh on Saturday has a stellar roll of honour that includes City Of Troy in 2023 and Giant Sequoia added his name to that list under Ryan Moore, an emphatic success which saw him slashed to 14-1 favourite for next year's Derby with Unibet.
The red-hot Irish Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini was beaten in the same maiden 12 months ago on his debut, going down to stablemate Dorset, but the 4-9 favourite Giant Sequoia made no mistake on his second start and showed the expected improvement from his debut display over course and distance a few weeks ago.
Moore always looked to have matters under control and eased clear in the closing stages for a two-and-a-quarter length victory over stablemate Oklahoma, who will surely have no problem winning a maiden at some stage himself.
Giant Sequoia runs in the colours of leading US owner-breeder John Stewart's Resolute Racing operation, and trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "He had a lovely run here the first day and he came on lovely. He is a lovely big horse. You’d be delighted with him. I couldn’t be happier really.
"He’ll have no problem staying at seven furlongs and he’ll have no problem going up to a mile in time. He’ll only get better. He is a big, powerful horse.”
Giant Sequoia certainly looks the part on paper. He's a son of Frankel and the mare Pink Dogwood, who was beaten a neck by Anapurna in the Oaks in 2019 and the early signs are that could live up to that gorgeous pedigree.
As well as City Of Troy, fellow Ballydoyle Derby winners Gleneagles and Australia also took their steps toward racing royalty status by winning this race.
2027 Derby ante-post odds:
Unibet: 14 Giant Sequoia, 20 Aix La Chapelle, 25 Abraham Lincoln, 33 On Just Terms, Oklahoma, Sergei Diaghilev, Shakespeare, 40 bar
Read more:
Aidan O'Brien 'very happy' as €2.3 million colt shoots towards top of 2,000 Guineas market with smart debut win
Constitution River new Coral-Eclipse favourite in latest twist to topsy-turvy ante-post market
Sir Mark Prescott 'relieved' as Amo's 2.5m guineas sister to Alpinista bags first win - and trainer likens her to multiple Group 1-winning relation
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Cartmel: Passengerontheship unlucky no more after five-timer sealed for Sam and Jonathan England
- Curragh: Aidan O'Brien 'very happy' as €2.3 million colt shoots towards top of 2,000 Guineas market with smart debut win
- Yarmouth: 'She's taken a big step forward' - Richard Spencer eyes £275,000 contest with improving homebred juvenile
- Sir Mark Prescott 'relieved' as Amo's 2.5m guineas sister to Alpinista bags first win - and trainer likens her to multiple Group 1-winning relation
- Leicester: A boilover! 1-9 favourite for Bow Echo team beaten in match race finale
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be score in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers
- Cartmel: Passengerontheship unlucky no more after five-timer sealed for Sam and Jonathan England
- Curragh: Aidan O'Brien 'very happy' as €2.3 million colt shoots towards top of 2,000 Guineas market with smart debut win
- Yarmouth: 'She's taken a big step forward' - Richard Spencer eyes £275,000 contest with improving homebred juvenile
- Sir Mark Prescott 'relieved' as Amo's 2.5m guineas sister to Alpinista bags first win - and trainer likens her to multiple Group 1-winning relation
- Leicester: A boilover! 1-9 favourite for Bow Echo team beaten in match race finale
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be score in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers