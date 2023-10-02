'He's only going to get better' - Paul Nicholls gives Iceo Grade 1 aim after impressive chase debut

The Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase could be on the agenda for Iceo after he registered a first success over fences with a slick jumping display.

Last season's Imperial Cup winner proved much too good for his two rivals in the 2m½f novice chase for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, producing an excellent round of jumping at a track that had spring-boarded Bravemansgame's chasing career in 2021.

Nicholls could now look to send the 12-length winner back to Sandown on December 9 for a race the yard has won seven times.

"That was great. Newton Abbot is a good place to start them off and he won well," Nicholls said. "I've got no plans as to where we go next but I'd like to think we'd might end in the Henry VIII at Sandown. We'd want to give him one or two runs before then just to get a bit more experience into him.

"I was thrilled with him and he jumped great – which we thought he might do – and as he's only five he's only going to get better. It's onwards and upwards."

Iceo was an eighth winner this season for the 14-time champion trainer. His last victory also came in a Newton Abbot novice chase with Outlaw Peter.

Party time

Afta Party recorded a 50-1 shock for father-and-son combination Mark and Theo Gillard in the 2m1f novice hurdle. The five-year-old made all to hold off 6-5 favourite Roger Pol and it is just a third time the conditional has won for his father.

