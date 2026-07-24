'He's one we've liked and has a good pedigree' - Declan Carroll's runner beats 2-5 favourite to get off the mark

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Blakey Ridge confirmed the promise of his debut third at Carlisle when landing the 6f novice for Declan Carroll.

The two-year-old colt relished the step up in trip to beat debut winner Blessed Voyager, the 2-5 favourite, by a length and a half.

Blakey Ridge cost €105,000 at the Goffs Orby Book 1 sale last year and his dam Harlequin Star is an unraced half-sister to the 2021 Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana.

Zak Wheatley was unshipped from Blakey Ridge after the winning post when he ducked out at the paddock entrance but both horse and jockey were fine afterwards.

Carroll said: “He’s a nice horse and one we have liked. He’s a big, scopey horse and we’re in no rush with him.

“I gave him a bit of time from his first run and we’ll take the same approach. He has a good pedigree and is a work in progress.”

Blessed Voyager’s jockey Rossa Ryan rode two winners later on the card aboard the Ralph Beckett-trained Zooella , who won the 6f fillies’ handicap by a length and a half, and the James Owen-trained Sixty Plus , a six-length winner of the 1m4f handicap. Sixty Plus is declared to run again at Lingfield on Saturday evening.

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