'He's on the up and stronger this year' - progressive sprinter Naana's Sparkle makes flawless start for new trainer Lemos de Souza

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Naana's Sparkle made the perfect start for his new trainer Lemos de Souza in the feature 5f handicap.

The four-year-old was making his first start since leaving Alice Haynes and appreciated the rain-softened conditions to reverse the form with Kinswoman from his last run at Haydock in October.

Ridden prominently by Kieran O'Neill, Naana's Sparkle got the better of the odds-on favourite in the final furlong, defying her rally to score by a neck and land his fourth success.

"I was very impressed," O'Neill told Sky Sports Racing. "I spoke to Lemos this morning and he said there was going to be a lot of rain here and that it suits him when he gets his toe in. He's won on fast ground, the all-weather and on heavy at Goodwood last year.

"He travelled very strongly into the race and I probably got there half a furlong too soon. Lemos said he might just get a bit tired, but he didn't and he galloped through the line quite strongly.

"He's probably 85 to 90 per cent fit and there's a bit more to come – he's on the up and stronger this year."

Almaty Star was deemed a non-runner by the stewards after being prevented from starting on equal terms due to having his head turned to the side when the stalls opened.

Top prospect

Silent Beauty justified her 5-4 starting price to make a winning debut in the 6f fillies' maiden for Amo Racing and trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy.

The juvenile fetched €1 million as a yearling and is by sire-of-the-moment Night Of Thunder and out of a Group 1 winner in No Speak Alexander. A four-length win suggested she can be competitive at Royal Ascot.

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