'He's on fire today' - last-to-first victory on Lattam the highlight of a 250-1 four-timer for Danny Tudhope

Danny Tudhope came out on the right side of a four-way photo finish to land the feature mile handicap aboard Lattam, the third winner in a 250-1 four-timer for the jockey.

Winner of the Irish Lincoln on his penultimate start, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old came with a sustained run from the rear to pick up the front-running Spirit Catcher on the line.

"What a fantastic result," co-owner Venetia Wrigley told Sky Sports Racing. "It was absolutely incredible and we're just thrilled to come here and be able to win, it's just wonderful.

"We're having so much fun with this horse, we're just so lucky. Nothing went to plan, but Danny managed, so I'm incredibly grateful to him. He's on fire today."

Tudhope had earlier guided George Boughey's 2-5 favourite Chic Colombine to a length success in the 7f maiden and battled hard to get Ambushed up for Archie Watson in the 6f novice. Tudhope rode a winner for a fourth different trainer when landing the 7f handicap on the Ed Bethell's Powerful Response.

Welcome winner

After a spell riding out in Bahrain, Andrew Elliott was back in the winner's enclosure in Britain for the first time in 302 days after steering Mr Strutter to victory in the Class 6 mile handicap. The David Thompson-trained nine-year-old was winning for the first time since landing a Musselburgh handicap under Elliott in June 2022.

Super ride

Alumnus benefitted from a well-judged ride from Jason Hart when landing the opening 1m4½f handicap. Hart went clear with one other rival before kicking for home with two furlongs to go and winning unchallenged on Charlie Johnston's 14-1 outsider of seven.

