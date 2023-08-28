Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:40 Newbury

'He's on an upward curve' - Cambridgeshire could be an option for well-backed improver Crack Shot

Crack Shot: progressive three-year-old took the feature at Newbury
Crack Shot: progressive three-year-old wins the mile handicap at NewburyCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play9 ran
15:40 Newbury1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Crack Shot
    fav9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Classic
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Metabolt
    11/1

Late market support proved well placed in the mile handicap as Crack Shot surged to take the spoils under Oisin Murphy.

The three-year-old returned the 9-4 favourite having been available at 5-1 on Tuesday morning and came with a potent late charge towards the stands' rail to mow down the strong-travelling Classic and record a second win from five starts.

Bigger targets are on the horizon for the Ed Walker-trained son of Kingman, who ranges from 25-1 to 66-1 for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket next month.

"He's a nice, progressive horse," Alex Cole, representing owners Jim and Fitri Hay, told Racing TV. "Oisin muttered something about the Cambridgeshire or the Silver Cambridgeshire so we'll see where we go, but he's definitely on an upward curve. 

"We've always wondered whether he wanted a mile and a quarter or a mile. We were one of those people who learned nothing at Goodwood where the ground was too soft. He just doesn't want it like that."

Marquand moves closer to landmark tally

Tom Marquand and William Haggas struck with Art Historian in the 7f nursery and Unlimited in the 1m2f handicap. The double took both the jockey and trainer one step closer to significant milestones, with Marquand now on 999 British and Irish winners and Haggas on 98 domestic successes for the year.

Davison dart

Jack Davison was rewarded for bringing She's Quality across the Irish Sea as the odds-on daughter of Acclamation broke her maiden in convincing style to give the trainer a second British winner.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 17:27, 29 August 2023
icon
