'He's now a stakes winner in Abu Dhabi, France and England' - Wathnan's Make Me King lands feature Pomfret Stakes

Make Me King was hailed as "one of the favourites of all the Wathnan team" on the eve of racing and earned himself more fans with a clear-cut Listed success.

The grey is not one of the out-and-out superstars in the glittering line-up assembled by his Dubai World Cup-winning owners, who will bid for a third Group 1 victory of the year with French Master in the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

However, Make Me King won three times in a busy campaign for his new owners last season and took his career earnings to nearly £380,000 when landing the Sky Bet Pomfret Stakes here by a length and a quarter under Danny Tudhope.

"That was super," said trainer Hamad Al Jehani's assistant Tommy Allen. "He did it very well. He's a star and he's now a stakes winner in Abu Dhabi, France and England. He's a legend of our yard for sure.

"The Prix Quincey at Deauville, which he won last year, is the likely next target for him. He's in great form and that was probably a career best."

Tudhope, on board the five-year-old for the first time as James Doyle rode Wathnan's German Group 1 second Map Of Stars earlier in the afternoon, was impressed.

He said: "I got a nice position and they didn't go as quick as I thought they would. I gave my fellow a chance to travel smoothly. When I picked him up he showed a nice turn of foot."

Fourth time lucky

It took Chairmanfourtimes , well, four times to get it right as he followed three near misses by landing the 5f maiden under Oisin McSweeney.

But trainer Adrian Keatley, who has won with five of the ten different juveniles he has run this season, did not blame the son of Nando Parrado for those defeats.

"We were probably running him on the wrong ground and over the wrong trip the last couple of times," he said. "He appreciated the quicker surface and the drop back to five furlongs.

Adrian Keatley: aiming his winner Chairmanfourtimes at a Listed race Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"We have a good bunch of two-year-olds and he's a nice horse. He did it well. I have the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York in mind for him now."

Oldroyd on target again

It was a step up in trip that made all the difference to Project Geofin , vindicating the judgement of in-form trainer Geoff Oldroyd.

The four-year-old switched from seven furlongs and defied top weight in the mile handicap in the Bond Thoroughbred colours.

And Oldroyd, fresh from success in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe at York on Saturday, said: "I've been saying to Charlie Bond that this horse stays and I was proving the point.

"He let me have my own way and he's a stayer who'll get further, he'll get a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half. You can ride a race on him at this trip but you can't at seven furlongs."

