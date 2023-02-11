'He's my only son and he's a bit precious' - double delight for Gordon as Aucunrisque caps a day to remember

After watching their son suffer a fall so nasty it featured in these pages and on the back page of the national press last week, it was little surprise the Gordons struggled to hold back the tears after a career day in Newbury's winner's enclosure.

The photo of Freddie Gordon featured in these pages last Friday after he rode at Wincanton. It showed the amateur jockey crashing through the last and coming perilously close to being struck on the head by the hooves of his mount Sami Bear, who jinked late when about to take off at the hurdle.

Just nine days later, that dramatic fall felt like a distant memory. The 17-year-old rode two winners earlier this week but victory aboard Annual Invictus for his father Chris, his first in front of the ITV cameras, struck an altogether different chord and left his proud mother Jenny overcome with emotion in the winner's enclosure. Their joy would be doubled in the feature when Aucunrisque and Nick Scholfield, another jockey who has endured his fair share of injuries, won the Betfair Hurdle.