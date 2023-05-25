'He's my landlord so it's good to keep him happy' - trainer Craig Lidster delighted with Alfa Moonstone

Alfa Moonstone opened her account with victory in the 5f fillies' maiden to provide owner Stephen Burdett with a first winner in almost six years.

The daughter of Havana Grey, who runs under Burdett's company name Alfa Site Services Ltd, finished down the field at Chester's May meeting on her debut, but she was smartly away and skipped clear in the final furlong here to win by two and half lengths under Paul Hanagan.

"Steve owned horses previously back in 2017, but he's got back into it this year and that's his first winner since returning which is great. He's my landlord so it's good to keep him happy," winning trainer Craig Lidster said.

"Going into Chester we fancied her, but the heavens opened and it all went wrong after she missed the break. We've done plenty of work with her at home in the stalls to make sure she got that part right, and it's good to see it pay off."

Lidster, who has only been training for two years, was saddling his tenth winner of the season, which equalled his career-best tally from last year.

He added: "I'm chuffed to bits. It's good to see the two-year-olds going well, that's our aim. It's all about the two-year-olds, so to have three winners already with them this season is brilliant."

Favourite backers Prosper

The William Haggas-trained Prosper Legend justified 4-9 favouritism when landing the 1m4f maiden under David Allan.

The three-year-old enhanced Haggas's superb record at the track, where he boats a 46 per cent strike-rate over the last five years.

