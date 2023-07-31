'He's my ATM machine' - consistent Kinross lands another Lennox for delighted Frankie Dettori

Kinross landed the Lennox Stakes for a second time when bravely battling to deny Isaac Shelby in an absorbing finish.

Winner of the 7f Group 2 in 2021 before being narrowly denied by Sandrine last year, the six-year-old hit the front after the cutaway and rallied to hold off his rival under Frankie Dettori. The reliable gelding has finished in the top three in eight of his last nine starts.

"He's my ATM machine!" Dettori told ITV Racing. "He's super consistent and is versatile with his trip. I'm sure Marc [Chan, owner] is watching on because he's a star.

"Marc wants him to run in Hong Kong at the end of the season, but he has plenty of other targets, perhaps including the race he won last year at Ascot [British Champions Sprint] because he loves soft ground."

Kinross went on a winning spree after last year's Lennox defeat, landing the City Of York and Park Stakes before his two Group 1 triumphs in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp and at Ascot on British Champions Day.

The versatile Kinross will be busy between now and the end of the season Credit: Edward Whitaker

Betfair Sportsbook trimmed him to 10-1 (from 16) for the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita in November – a race he finished third in last year when it was run at Keeneland.

"I've had him since he was a yearling and he is quite a special horse for us. He is unique and we've never had one like him," winning trainer Ralph Beckett said.

"He's spent a good chunk of the last 48 hours with his left fore in an ice bucket because he trod on a stone and he feels every pin prick, but when he gets here he loves it.

"He should've won this last year, but what a horse to train. He's a real joy and we will try and dance every dance with him again."

