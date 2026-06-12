'He's maturing with each run' - Shadwell's Morbeh hints at more to come after smart victory

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Morbeh has come on in leaps and bounds since switching to the turf this year and he continued his upward trajectory with a smart success in the 1m2½f handicap.

The three-year-old has improved in each of his four starts this season for Roger Varian and claimed his second win on the bounce when Cieren Fallon steered the Shadwell homebred to a length success over Silver State.

"He travels really well and he's quite small, so he's nimble and agile, and he handled the track very well," Fallon told Sky Sports Racing. "We committed a long way out and came into the race very well. We won quite comfortably in the end.

"He's maturing with each run. He's a slow learner, but he's doing things the right way round now. He was complicated on the all-weather, but he's putting it together on the turf."

The win marked Fallon's second victory for Varian from just eight rides and the 26-year-old could ride again for the trainer at Royal Ascot this week with a provisional booking on Shadwell's Al Azd in the King George V Stakes.

Go with Grace

Miss Lady Grace made a quick turnaround to win for the second time in the space of a week after she held off The Resdev Scholar in the second division of the 7½f handicap.

The Dan Horsford-trained filly won easily at Goodwood seven days ago and justified favouritism again under Alexandra Egan to win by a length and a half.

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