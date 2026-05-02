'He's lethal in the second-string role' - Danny Mullins swoops late to upset Mares big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy

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What was billed as a big rematch between Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy was turned on its head when Danny Mullins produced 10-1 chance Place De La Nation to extend Willie Mullins' domination of the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle.

The showdown between Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy, first and second in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, looked likely to materialise for much of the SBK-sponsored 2m4½f contest as Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend traded blows from the front, clear of their two rivals.

Wodhooh spun into the straight with a length advantage and quickened once they levelled, but it was clear her two main rivals were poised to reel her in approaching the last and the 8-11 favourite was immediately swallowed up on landing.

Jade De Grugy took over the lead, but it was short-lived as Mullins came roaring down the outside to secure a length-and-a-half victory on Place De La Nation, with another four and a half lengths back to Wodhooh.

Although the winner was a novice thrown into an open Grade 1, she had every right to be competitive, given she was placed behind White Noise and Zanoosh at Cheltenham and Fairyhouse on her previous two starts. Options for her were limited this week but it proved an inspired decision by Closutton to roll the dice in the big one.

"She's been knocking on the door and she was placed at Cheltenham and in a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse," said Patrick Mullins. "She's a high-class mare but she probably did need the other two to cut each other's throats, and that's what happened.

"We were just trying to split them up. We thought it'd be hard for her to go up against the geldings in the novice hurdles and she wasn't qualified for the Listed mares' novice race. Danny is lethal in the second-string role and he got the fractions right, as he always does."

Patrick Mullins loses his sunglasses to daughter Winter after Place De La Nation's win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a 34th Grade 1 for the man on board and he gave his uncle an 11th win in the contest in the last 13 runnings, while Place De La Nation also emulated the great Apple's Jade by landing this race in the Gigginstown silks.

"When you're riding for Willie, you're riding good horses and 10-1 chances can win these races all day long," said the winning rider. "To be riding for such good owners like Gigginstown and the team at home, it makes my job a lot easier.

"Myself and Paul knew we didn't want to force Wodhooh along, we were playing cat and mouse with each other when to go. Wodhooh is a very tough mare and is one of the best around, so to be able to beat her is fantastic. We'll do battle with her again next year."

Also on Saturday:

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

Jockey suspended, trainer fined and horse banned from running for 40 days under non-trier rule

Goodwood forced to abandon final two races of its Saturday card due to unsafe track

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