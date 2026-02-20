'He's just so tough' - Art Decco grinds it out to land second Devon National for Robert Walford

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Robert Walford hailed Art Decco as "a wonderful horse" after landing the Devon National for a second time with a courageous effort in a race where only two of the eight starters finished.

Walford was not present at Exeter, nor was he able to watch the race live, having taken his family on their first skiing trip to France, but a flood of calls and messages shortly after the race finished gave the trainer all the information he needed.

It was a third win at the course for Art Decco and a third win in the race for Walford, who rode Twisted Logic to victory in 2004.

"What a wonderful horse," Walford said. "When I was riding I was so lucky to be associated with a horse called Twisted Logic who won lots of races at Exeter, but I never thought I'd have a horse to train like that – and this horse is better than him too. He's just so tough and grinds on."

Steered to victory by Harry Kimber for owners Buckingham, Chapman, Langford and Ritzema, Art Decco joins Teeming Rain and Dawson City as a dual winner of the Devon National.

A third victory next year might result in a greater acknowledgement for Art Decco, and Walford said: "Exeter is his course, this is his race and I wonder if they'll name a race after him at some point as he's done so well down there."

Walters' plan pays off

Blue Las defeated odds-on favourite Fun Fun Fun to win the Listed mares' chase and reward owner Dai Walters for sticking with a long-held plan.

Trainer Neil Mulholland said: "This was her Gold Cup really and has been for quite a while, but we weren't expecting Willie Mullins to send one for the race.

"Fair play to Dai, he's a fantastic supporter of the game and at declaration time he said let’s stick to the original plan and give it a go. She's a really likeable mare and hopefully there's a bit more to come."



