'He's just got his mojo back' - course specialists come to the fore as Mutanaaseq strikes again

The eight-year-old led home a 1-2 for Grange Park Racing in the 7f handicap as he defied a 4lb raise to edge out Liberty Breeze and strike under James Sullivan.

The half-length success marked the fourth win in seven starts at Catterick this year for Mutanaaseq, who has only finished outside the top two once at the track in that time.

"The course is not too far from us but I think he's really enjoying his trips up the A1!" Carr said.

"He's just got his mojo back – he's enjoying the track and he's well handicapped on his best form. When they get that form, they can be hard to beat. I didn't ever really think Catterick would suit him as he's slowly into stride and you have to roust him along early but for some reason it's just worked.

"He's a firm favourite in the yard and for his owners. We'll have a look for another race this month for him and he has a low all-weather mark, so we may look there and strike while the iron is hot."

Mutanaaseq was not the only track specialist to reach the winner's enclosure as The Dancing Poet claimed a fourth course-and-distance success of his own in the 1m4f handicap for Brian Ellison.

Sameem scores

Sameem bounced back from defeat five days ago to snatch victory in the amateur jockeys' handicap and provide Tim Easterby with the first part to a 159-1 treble.

The seven-year-old scored under Emily Roberts before Albegone and Vince Le Prince took the final two races on the card for jockey David Allen.

