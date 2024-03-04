'He's just a little star' - all-round ace Mr Freedom continues to shine for Sheena West

Mr Freedom may prove tricky to place but there is no doubt he can deliver after he recorded his ninth success for Sheena West in the feature 2m handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old shouldered top weight to victory under Marc Goldstein to add to his winning tally over the past 12 months, which included three wins on the Flat last summer for the Affordable Partnership.

"He's a pleasure to have," said West. "People ask me what trip he wants and I don't know. What ground does he want? I don't know either. Cheekpieces on or off? It could be either. It doesn't matter what you do, he always gives his best. It makes him really hard to place, because we don't have parameters to stick to.

"You're just spoiled for choice, so we try and pick winnable races. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don't, but he hasn't done anything wrong this season."

After being placed in all bar one of his starts since reverting to hurdles this winter, with the only blemish on his record when Goldstein was unseated at Sandown in December, Mr Freedom has several exciting options for the spring, with West once more spoiled for choices over where to run.

"He's got an entry in the County Hurdle [at Cheltenham] but as it stands he won't get in," she says. "However, with the penalty it might put him on the cusp of getting a run, but I'm not sure if the Sussex Champion Hurdle might not be better. He's also qualified for this series final at Haydock [on March 30].

"He's just a little star for us to carry 12st in that ground. He's high mileage now, but he still keeps showing up. Everyone would love horses like that and we're just lucky to have one."

