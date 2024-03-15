'He’s a beautiful, beautiful horse. I just want to snuggle him and cuddle him all day'

Her chocolate and gold quartered silks may be becoming more and more widely recognised thanks to the fame of her dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs , but it was a case of the Lady in Red commanding centre stage in the Cheltenham winner's enclosure, as Audrey Turley summed up just what this horse of a lifetime means to her and her family.

Flanked by husband Greg and daughter Sarah, Turley admitted that she still finds it "terrifying" to watch Galopin Des Champs on the biggest days.

But the horse that jockey Paul Townend believes wins thanks to his huge heart, was revealed to be more teddy bear than tiger when the Turleys pay a visit to Willie Mullins' base in County Carlow.

"He's so special to us, we absolutely love him and when we go to the stable and meet him, he’s just so kind and so loving," said Turley. "He nibbles our hair and he has a little red ball in his stable.

The Cheltenham crowd cheer in the background as Galopin Des Champs crosses the line Credit: Patrick McCann

"He’s just a beautiful, beautiful horse. I just want to snuggle him and cuddle him all day."

Townend appeared never to be given a moment's respite in the closing mile from the attentions of the loose Fastorslow, though such details may have to wait until the Turleys return home and watch the race back.

Asked by ITV Racing's Rishi Persad how she found watching the Gold Cup, Turley said: "Terrifying. I’m sorry but it is, it really is. I don’t think it gets any easier. I will enjoy the race later on when I can watch it and know the outcome."

She added: "We’re here with all the family and a lot of friends too. We can’t believe it, it’s a fantastic shock.

"I know he was favourite but you never know with racing what can happen. To win here today on the 100 year anniversary, well that is very special.

"We’re so privileged and so humbled to be here and to be part of this magnificent team with Willie and Paul, Galopin obviously, and everyone else from Closutton."

