'He's in the Lockinge and he will go' - Fabre confirms Tribalist Newbury trip after impressive Group 2 win

has taken quite a while to become an overnight sensation but Godolphin's power-packed four-year-old earned himself a shot at the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes with a dominant performance in the Group 2 Prix du Muguet.

Paddy Power make him a 16-1 chance to bridge the ten-year gap back to his sire Farhh's success in the Lockinge, while it is 21 years since Carlos Laffon-Parias sent Keltos from Chantilly to land Newbury's biggest prize.

"He's in the Lockinge and he will go," said trainer Andre Fabre.

Mickael Barzalona set out to make maximum use of Tribalist's race fitness and the pair had a length and a quarter in hand of Facteur Cheval at the line, with Erevann the same away in third.

"It's the same as yesterday [with Vadeni]," said a relaxed Jean-Claude Rouget of Erevann's performance on his seasonal reappearance.

"The Queen Anne Stakes is quite a way off and I might need to find another race on the way. He's run a good comeback in a race where they went fast. That was always going to be an advantage to those that had enjoyed a run already."

Greenland on course for Prix du Jockey Club

Christophe Soumillon and Greenland return to the winners' enclosure at a rainy Saint-Cloud Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Twelve years ago the navy blue silks of Sue Magnier struck in the Prix Greffulhe with Pour Moi, whose next start was one of the most extraordinary Derby victories in modern times.

's Classic assignment could yet be Chantilly rather than Epsom and, although he might have appeared to make hard work of beating Harry Way by a nose, the way he travelled and his continued physical improvement mark the son of Saxon Warrior out as a serious candidate.

"Aidan [O'Brien] told me not to get there too soon because he can ease off once he hits the front and it's good that he warned me," said Christophe Soumillon.

"I felt I had a lot more horse under me than the leader but when I went past him, I could feel my horse waiting for the other one. He'll be better on good ground and he's a magnificent horse who I think has everything you look for in a good one."

Reacting to Greenland's victory from the Curragh, O'Brien told the Racing Post's Justin O'Hanlon: "Christophe rang me and he was very happy with him. He said he got there a little bit early on him and the horse waited. He was very impressed with him and he thinks he’s a French Derby horse.

"He’s been progressing with every run, so that’s probably the plan with him at the moment."

Greenland rounded off last season when fourth of four in a blanket finish to the Royal Lodge Stakes, and was two and three quarter lengths adrift of a race-fit Big Rock over nine furlongs at Longchamp last month.

