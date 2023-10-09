'He's hinted he's got ability many times' - Martalmix'jac makes it 15th time lucky for breakthrough win

Martalmix'jac ended a long wait for his breakthrough win when finally delivering in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

The Mel Rowley-trained six-year-old had been beaten by a combined 100 lengths on his last two starts, but bounced back to score by two lengths and get off the mark at the 15th attempt.

Winning jockey Alex Edwards told Racing TV: "He's hinted he's got ability many times. We've gone to the races on the back of good runs thinking, 'Today is the day', then he's put a stinker in.

"He seems to like it around here and has put it all together. It wasn't the strongest race, but you've still got to win them. He was going away at the line and this was probably his perfect trip."

Martalmix'jac, who was sent off 11-2, may not get many more opportunities this year as Edwards added: "He's not one to be slogging around in the mud.

"He wants summer jumping, but he might be able to nick one before his season is out. He should go in again."

Twiston-Davies fillip

Nigel Twiston-Davies received a welcome boost following the top-class I Like To Move It's fatal injury at Uttoxeter on Sunday with Shetland Tony's wide-margin win in the 2m½f novice hurdle.

His 18-length success under the trainer's son Sam took Twiston-Davies's strike-rate in the last fortnight to a red-hot 46 per cent.

Landmark win

Trainers David Killahena and Graeme McPherson landed their first winner since taking out a joint-licence when Moon Chime maintained his unbeaten record in the concluding 2m½f bumper.

Killahena said: "We're absolutely delighted and everyone's done a fantastic job at home. We've got the ball rolling now."

