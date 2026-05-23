'He's had to do it a different way' - Night Raider bolsters Wathnan Racing's Royal Ascot team with Temple Stakes win

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Not even a fluffed start could derail Wathnan Racing at the end of a fine week for its Royal Ascot team.

Several of its two-year-olds had booked tickets for the meeting with impressive winning debuts in the last few days while Lazzat's imperious success at Longchamp on Thursday advertised his chance of landing a repeat success in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Now Night Raider is a best-priced 10-1 fourth favourite for the King Charles III Stakes after coming from behind to land the Temple Stakes under Clifford Lee, standing in for the suspended James Doyle.

That was not how his team had planned to win and Wathnan racing adviser Richard Brown said: "A lot went wrong at the stalls and usually when something goes wrong in a five-furlong race it's all over. They went to call, somebody went 'no, no' and he bashed his head on the stalls and missed it by a couple of lengths.

"We always think he's more comfortable in front bowling along, he's got a very big stride bowling along. He's had to do it a different way today so that will give James options at Ascot, should he need them."

Night Raider had won the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket on his first run since gelding and Brown said: "You want to see it again, don't you? I felt that gelding had made a massive difference to him but you want to see it again."

Reflecting on Wathnan's strong Ascot team, he said: "We've invested quite heavily at the breeze-up sales so to see the two-year-olds come out and do what they've been doing is very exciting. And Lazzat was very impressive, it felt like he hadn't had much luck since Ascot last year."

Dream comes true

Dreamasar took the step up to Listed company in her stride when she powered home to win the Hedge Of Oak Stakes for Ed Walker.

The 8-1 shot was a handicap winner on her seasonal reappearance earlier this month but took another step up in class when holding off Revoir for a half-length success in the 1m2½f contest, which was won last year by subsequent Grade 1 second Diamond Rain.

Noble success

Noble Vow looks to be another horse on the up after he made easy work of his mark of 75 to land the 5f handicap.

The Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old scored for the second time in as many starts when denying favourite Bintaryana by a length and a half.

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