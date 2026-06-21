'He's growing with confidence and today was foot-perfect' - Adam Nicol runner brings up fourth course-and-distance success

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Conquer The Breeze continued his love affair with the Northumberland venue as he recorded a fourth course-and-distance success, and a third win in four starts for his new yard.

The seven-year-old moved from Maurice Barnes to Adam Nicol this year, a switch that has worked out well as he continued his progression with a seven-length defeat of Parisencore in the feature 1m7½ handicap chase.

Conquer The Breeze had finished fourth on his previous visit to the track this month, but he returned to winning ways under Ryan Mania, who has now won three times on him since his debut for the yard in May.

Mania said: "On his first run for us he was a little bit sticky in his jumping, although he was good. But he's growing with confidence, he's got better and better, and today was foot perfect, so I'm delighted with him."

Conquer The Breeze took advantage of a step back in trip, having weakened on the run-in over two and a half miles on his previous run, and Nicol is hopeful there is more to come as the season progresses.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: "Ryan said that when he won the first time, the ground was genuine soft ground, so he thinks he'll handle a bit of cut. It's good summer ground now, and he's handled it, but there will be a lot more options for him in the winter.

"There's a two-mile 0-115 race at Perth in July, so we could go there, but we could also just back off him and have him ready for the start of the winter."

Surprise success

Dolly Dior sprang a 50-1 surprise for Patrick Neville in the 2m4f maiden hurdle. The five-year-old, who had been beaten by a combined 89 lengths in her first three appearances, defeated Beyond The Verge by a neck.

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