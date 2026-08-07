'He's got stacks of speed and I was just a passenger' - Minster Man impresses when landing first win for Middleham Park

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Middleham Park could have a smart prospect on their hands after Minster Man shed his maiden tag at the second attempt.

The Robert Cowell-trained colt, a £78,000 breeze-up purchase, finished runner-up on his debut at Yarmouth before going one better under Paul Mulrennan.

The son of Blackbeard made all and Mulrennan never had to get serious as his mount quickened clear to score by a length and three quarters in the 5f novice race.

Mulrennan told Racing TV: "He took a big step forward from the Yarmouth run. You can see he's a big, strong horse. He broke much smarter today and knew his job.

"He's got stacks of speed. He flew the gates and I was just a passenger, really. He's got a lot more to come."

Red-hot Perratt

Mulrennan completed a treble on the card, with his other two winners coming for the in-form Linda Perratt.

The trainer has saddled seven winners from her last 13 runners, including Monhammer , who led home a stable one-two in the concluding 7f handicap.

Perratt's first winner on the card came when Samra Star landed the 1m1f handicap at 4-1, quickly following up her surprise 25-1 success at the end of last month.

The winning trainer said: "Let's hope it keeps going! It's nice to get a few in and the team have all been working really hard."

Staying put

The Gemma Tutty-trained Bella Lucia ran out a comfortable winner of the 7f selling nursery but will remain with the same connections after they paid the £17,000 claiming price to keep hold of the filly.

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