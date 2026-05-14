'He's got bags of speed' - Clive Cox thrilled as debutant delivers impressive performance

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Clive Cox expressed his excitement about the future of Orthodox after he made an impressive winning debut in the 5f maiden.

The Havana Grey colt, who fetched €175,000 as a yearling in September, travelled well on his first racecourse appearance before kicking on under Rossa Ryan and finishing two and a half lengths clear of American Psycho.

It was Cox's second two-year-old winner from six runners this year, and he said: "He was learning on the job. He would have never seen a crowd of people – he had barely seen two or three people on the side of the gallops. He's taken that first step really well, and I think he'll learn hugely from the whole experience. Hopefully there are nicer things ahead."

Comical Point won this race last year before going on to finish fifth in the Norfolk Stakes, but Cox is in no rush to determine whether or not Royal Ascot will be on the agenda for Orthodox.

Speaking to Racing TV, he said: "There's no doubt he's got bags of speed. He'll potentially stretch out to six [furlongs], but whether that's going to be needed, I don't know. We'll see how he comes home first. His progress will decide how we behave.

"Every year it's a new jigsaw, and we have to piece it all together. He's always ticked all the boxes quite readily and easily without realising he's doing it, so I'm sure he'll build from this hugely."

Wareeth to watch

Wareeth continued his progression for Archie Watson with a second success from three runs in the 1m2f novice. Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, the son of Sea The Stars bounced back from finishing sixth of seven in the Listed Feilden Stakes when winning by six lengths.

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