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Reportstoday
13:38 Thirsk

'He's got an engine, there's no doubt about that' - decision to skip Royal Ascot pays dividends for Michael Dods with exciting Arapaho Gold

Michael DodsDoncaster 15.9.18 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Michael Dods: has a promising gelding on his hands in Arapaho GoldCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
13:38 ThirskFlat Turf
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Arapaho Gold
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Mick's The Boy
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Travellers Girl
    8/1
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Arapaho Gold looks set for a step up into classy company after strolling to a second victory in division two of the 6f novice for Michael Dods. 

The two-year-old was an easy winner on his debut at the track two months ago and was set for a trip to Royal Ascot, but was unsettled in the stalls at Beverley last time out and was withdrawn.

Rather than rush the gelding back for the Windsor Castle Stakes, Dods chose to play the patient game and his cautious approach worked wonders when the 2-9 favourite eased over the line to win by more than three lengths. 

"It was a bit of a blip at Beverley when he reared up and it put all his plans on hold," Dods said. "We wanted to go for the Windsor Castle, but we felt it was the wrong thing to get a stalls test and send him to Ascot where he could blow his brains out with the occasion of it. We needed time to settle him, and Craig Witheford helped with him too.

"Everything went according to plan today. He's a big, good looking horse and we haven't really worked hard on him at home, but saying that, he's probably put more effort in at home than he did winning today."

With Dods's decision to skip Royal Ascot proving justified, the trainer will now look at some better contests after seeing Arapaho Gold's continued progression. 

"We just wanted to get today out the way first, but we'll have a look now and he deserves to go into those better races," he said. "He's got an engine, there's no doubt about that."

The winner's smart record was given a boost when Kodiak Breeze, who finished second to Arapaho Gold in May, won division one of the novice for Kevin Ryan.

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist 

Haydock cancels July fixtures and plans for August resumption after investigation into hole in outer course 

Christophe Soumillon's appeal against team tactics ban set to resume on Thursday 

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13:38 ThirskPlay
British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (Bands C & D) (EBF Qualifier) (GBB/IRE Incentive Race) (Div II)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Arapaho Gold
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Mick's The Boy
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Travellers Girl
    8/1
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