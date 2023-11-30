'He's got a good one in him' - bigger things await for Half Shot after easy victory
- 1st3Half Shot5/1
- 2nd5Inis Oirr100/30
- 3rd11The Vollan28/1
Half Shot bounced back from his mishap in the Grand Sefton to run out a decisive winner at Musselburgh and tee up a return to top handicap chases for the rest of the season.
The Iain Jardine-trained runner was travelling well before unseating Sean Quinlan over the National fences three weeks ago, but produced an impeccable jumping display to win the 2m7½f handicap chase unchallenged from the front by seven lengths.
Connections had considered running him off a low weight in Saturday's Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle but the presence of the 173-rated Shishkin made them think otherwise.
"He'd be weighted to carry 8st 5lb at Newcastle, so we thought we'd come here," said Jardine. "He won that well and jumped class there. I thought it was a great ride from Brian Hughes.
"I think this horse has got a good race in him; he's very consistent and genuine. He's a great horse to have for his syndicate [The Farming Army].
"He'll get a hike for that, so we'll have to look at better races. He ran in the Scottish National last season, so we could look at that again in the spring."
Victory was his first since winning a handicap hurdle at this track 12 months ago.
Russell treble
Lucinda Russell saddled a 320-1 treble. She struck with Rory The Cat in the 1m7½f juvenile hurdle and Mint Gold in the 2m handicap chase before Cuban Cigar held on to land the 1m7½f handicap hurdle.
Published on 30 November 2023inReports
Last updated 18:02, 30 November 2023
