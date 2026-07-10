'He's got a deadly turn of foot' - Flann Sunna made new ante-post favourite for the Gimcrack Stakes after dominant win

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Flann Sunna: remains unbeaten following his second success Credit: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Flann Sunna was made the new 7-2 favourite (from 20) by Paddy Power for the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York's Ebor meeting next month after extending his unbeaten record with another dominant success.

His win at Ascot came during an enjoyable 15 minutes for Simon and Ed Crisford, who showcased some of their finest juvenile talent when Senorita Bonita won the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket, shortly before Flann Sunna landed the 6f conditions stakes.

Flann Sunna was sent off 15-8 joint-favourite alongside Godolphin's 425,000gns buy Mysterious Times . The Blue Point colt cruised into a clear lead more than two furlongs out before drawing four and three-quarter lengths clear under Jack Mitchell.

Owned by Rabbah Racing, Flann Sunna was purchased for 200,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale and built on an impressive debut success at Windsor last month.

Mitchell told Sky Sports Racing: "I really liked him on his debut. He beat a George Boughey horse [Perfect Nation ] who has come out and won since. He just seems to have improved. He's very professional in everything he does.

"The pace was too slow for me and I didn't want to fight him, so I let him stride on. He was doing it very well in hand, and he's got a deadly turn of foot, which he used again today. It was 100 per cent better than his debut."

Hoseki hat-trick

The William Haggas-trained Hoseki completed a hat-trick with a gutsy performance in the feature 1m4f fillies' handicap.

Ridden by Luke Morris, his mount rallied to go past Nochebuena and, after surviving a photo-finish and stewards' inquiry, was awarded the race by a short head.

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