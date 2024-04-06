'He's got a bright future' - Notable Speech cut for 2,000 Guineas following impressive success

Notable Speech produced an impressive turn of foot to storm into 2,000 Guineas consideration with success in the mile conditions stakes.

The Godolphin homebred showcased his speed and a willing attitude to weave his way through traffic and score by two lengths. It completed a double of odds-on winners for Charlie Appleby following the victory of Devoted Queen in the mile fillies' conditions stakes.

The son of Dubawi was cut 20-1 (from 66) with most firms as he extended his unbeaten record with a third course-and-distance success.

"I was very pleased with how well he's done physically since the last time I rode him," Buick said. "He's really filled out and I couldn't be more happy with him. I tested him a little bit today and he had it covered in a stride. I had to pick a path but he's genuine and easy to deal with.

"He's got a bright future ahead of him and he deserves to go up in grade now as I thought this was a warm race and he gave away weight to all of them. He would handle a little bit of cut but he's very fast with a low action, so he would like decent ground. He's a speedy miler."

The success completed a treble for Buick following the narrow win of Devoted Queen – who was left unchanged at 25-1 for the 1,000 Guineas – and the victory of Adelaise , who provided Joseph O'Brien with his first British Flat winner of the year in the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes.

The five-year-old mare made the raid from Ireland well worth the effort when holding off favourite Choisya by a head and claim her second career triumph in the mile contest.

Adelaise (centre) fends off favourite Choisya to win the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

"It's always nice to get the call from Joseph," Buick said. "He doesn't come over here for nothing.

"I knew she'd stay all the way to the line but she definitely got headed, so she had to show her true grit. This was very important for connections to get that valuable black type next to her name and hopefully there's a bit of improvement for the rest of the season."

Rosebery riches

Cemhaan brushed aside a failed trip to Switzerland to defy 25-1 odds and claim the biggest success of his career in the feature Rosebery Handicap.

The George Baker-trained seven-year-old pulled clear in the dying strides of the £100,000 contest to banish memories of a disappointing trip abroad for owners PJL Racing, who travelled to watch their runner compete on the frozen lake of St Moritz in February before the meeting was called off.

While the international target fell through, he came out on top in his first start since and connections filled the winner's enclosure to celebrate alongside Baker's wife Candida, who was deputising for the absent trainer.

Cemhaan surges past Killybegs Warrior to win the Rosebery Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

"George is playing golf in Africa," she explained. "I think he'd much rather be here today though!

"I'm so pleased. Cemhaan went all the way to St Moritz before the racing was called off, which was very annoying as all the owners were out there and it takes about three days to get him there.

"This was always the plan for him once we brought him back. He was so tough, I got the saddle off Neil [Callan] with all the weight and I was carrying it thinking, 'God, I'm not going to put this on him too early if I can help it'. He's just so genuine, tries so much and I'm chuffed to bits. He owes us nothing."

Ascot bound

Duty Of Care went one better than his runner-up finish last year to land the Queen's Prize Handicap for Jamie and Saffie Osborne.

The Pat Gallagher-owned runner pulled clear at the furlong pole to notch his third course-and-distance success and will now be aimed at the Ascot Stakes in June.

