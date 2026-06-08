'He's got a bright future' - Celtic Charioteer provides James Ferguson with first winner since career-change announcement

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James Ferguson may be winding down his training career but it is business as usual for now after Celtic Charioteer stormed home to land the second division of the 7f maiden stakes.

The Newmarket trainer announced he would give up his licence at the end of July for a new career in bloodstock insurance and claimed his first winner since that announcement when the 9-4 favourite scored at the second attempt under Jonny Peate.

"I'm chuffed," Ferguson said. "He's taken a huge step forwards from his last run at Windsor and stepping up a furlong seemed to help a lot. I think he was aided a little by the rain this morning but even so he was given a lovely ride and looked professional.

"What I liked most of all is that there still looked like there was more to come as he hit the line strongly. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Ferguson's operation at Machell Place Stables will end next month but he hopes to get the two-year-old back to the track before he draws the curtain down on his seven-year training career.

"We're hitting the ground running, as I've told all my owners it's business as usual and we'll keep producing winners until the last day," he said. "Ms Mars has been a very loyal owner for me, so any winner I can get for her is brilliant."

Class Above

Dave Loughnane claimed a first winner with his two-year-old crop when Kach Above took division one of the 7f maiden.

The 11-8 favourite made it third time lucky with a comprehensive victory under Billy Loughnane, seeing off Lord Ragnar by two and three-quarter lengths.

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