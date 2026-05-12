'He's going to keep improving' - Ronson one to watch after impressive first success for Nigel Tinkler

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Nigel Tinkler unearthed a promising juvenile to go to war with this summer after Ronson stormed home impressively to win the 5f novice.

The imposing son of Ubettabelieveit was overlooked at 12-1 on his second start having been well beaten on his debut at the track last month, but he showed a smart turn of foot to pull clear of the well-backed Navy Light and win by five lengths under Rowan Scott.

"He's a big strong horse and we're very, very pleased," Tinkler told Racing TV. "Rowan gave him a great ride and he's from a very good family. We trained the mother and we trained the father, which makes this doubly better.

"You'd think the ground would be a bit quick for him today but he obviously handles it well and the owners Paul [Wilcock] and Donna [Caslin] have been very loyal to me, so this is great news. He's going to keep improving."

Tinkler soon brought his tally for the year to five when Dandy Dinmont got up on the line under Faye McManoman in the 5f handicap, getting the better of Jojo Rabbit by a head.

Leap's clear

Lovers Leap justified skinny odds of 2-13 when flying home to land the 7½f maiden fillies' stakes.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained three-year-old was third on her seasonal debut at the track last month and benefitted from first-time cheekpieces to finish five and a half lengths clear of Talking In Kode under Silvestre de Sousa.

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