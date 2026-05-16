'He's going to find his ceiling, but we haven't found it yet' - Empire Of Light set for big summer after completing hat-trick

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Empire Of Light has yet to reach his peak according to Grant Tuer with the trainer eyeing some smart handicaps this summer.

The five-year-old was a 16,000gns buy out of Charlie Johnston's yard in 2024 and took his tally to four wins and three on the bounce for Tuer with a head success over Hot Cash in the mile handicap under Oliver Stammers.

Tuer said: "We had a quiet year last year, I'm not sure the horses were right, but he won well at Chester at the end of the season. He wasn't right after that so we put him away. He goes on any ground and I'm still not convinced whether he's an eight-furlong horse or a ten-furlong horse.

"Winning today gets him up to the mid-80s mark which will get him into some nice handicaps and you'd think one will be within his reach. I told the owners he was in the form of his life this morning. He's going to find his ceiling at some point, but we haven't found it yet.

"His owners are York-based, so the plan would be to find him a handicap there somewhere along the line."

Funny girl makes a statement

Dee's Funny Girl showed her temperament by flashing her tail in the closing stages of the 5f restricted fillies' maiden but it did not stop her running out a dominant winner.

The 16,000gns purchase weaved her way through the field to defy odds of 16-1 after undertaking the long trip to the North Yorkshire track from Michael Keady's Newmarket yard.

Read more:

'There aren't too many horses who can quicken like he can' - well-backed Notable Speech sets up Queen Anne bid

'The Fillies & Mares will be the big plan' - major Ascot targets for Kalpana after successful return

Losange Bleu makes Grande Course de Haies history as Home By The Lee fails to fire

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.