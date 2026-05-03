‘He’s going to be a nice horse’ - Amo Racing’s Square Necker gives a boost to Constitution Hill's form

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Constitution Hill’s Flat form received a boost when Square Necker justified 10-11 favouritism to land the 1m5f handicap.

The Amo Racing-owned four-year-old had previously finished nine and a half lengths behind Constitution Hill when the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner bolted up on his Flat debut at Southwell in February.

Square Necker, who had been allotted a mark of 85 for his handicap debut, did not get past long-time leader Baileys Khelstar with ease, but stayed on strongly to assert late and beat Humble Spark by a length and a half.

Trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, Square Necker was ridden by Sam James, who was recording his first win from just four rides for the yard.

He told Racing TV: "He's still a big baby and it took him a while to hit top gear. When I got upsides Baileys Khelstar I thought for a second he wasn't going to knuckle down, but he did and he's going to be a nice horse over these longer trips.

"He's still learning but he was uncomplicated today and settled well up in distance. If they'd gone a stronger gallop he might have won a bit more easily. These staying types tend to get better as they go along."

Conclave claims

Concalve (blue): beats Haayimm by a neck Credit: Grossick Photography

Conclave recorded a second win on his third start in the feature 1m½f novice for Andrew Balding.

The colt was awarded the race on his debut and finished runner-up to Godolphin's King's Trail, who finished ninth in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, on his second start. This time he defeated two other rivals.

Quickly resolved

Alan Brown found the key to Quiet Resolve , who struck as the 20-1 outsider on his stable debut in the 1m½f handicap.

The five-year-old had been winless in 12 starts on turf and was moved to Brown from Richard Fahey after a 13-race losing run.

Join Racing Post+ Ultimate now and use the code DIXON20 to get 20% off for a whole year and get exclusive access to Martin Dixon's fantastic insight. Only available on annual subscriptions. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30, 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends, you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.