'He's flying the flag for us' - veteran Zacony Rebel sees off younger rivals to fire in back-to-back course wins

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Trainer Sarah-Jayne Davies expressed her delight after veteran Zacony Rebel followed up his course-and-distance victory with success in the 3m handicap chase.

The 11-year-old was the oldest in the four-runner contest, but he produced an excellent display under Charlie Price to finish an emphatic seven and a half lengths clear of Hall Lane in second.

Davies said: "He seems to be thriving at the moment, and it's amazing he's doing that at the age of 11. We've done a few things differently with him, but nothing major. He's just come to himself. I think 90 per cent of it is down to his health.

"Over the years, it's been drummed into me that you have to give them a break, but as time has gone on, I've developed my own methods, and now I think that if they're thriving, why would you put them in the field? We give them a break when they need or want one, but I don't see the point in turning him out into a field. He's happy, and he loves his life."

Zacony Rebel was purchased for £1,000 at the horses-in-training sale in May 2024 before moving from Toby Lawes to Davies, and she added: "I'm very proud of what my little team and I have done. He was a cheap horse, and he's flying the flag for us."

Daly's double

Henry Daly and Sam Twiston-Davies teamed up for a double on the card with Silvereen in the 2m mares' novices' hurdle and Regal Renaissance in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase.

Skelton again

Dan Skelton continued his red-hot form as Son Of Tyran provided the champion trainer with a ninth winner of the month in the 3m handicap hurdle. The yard then completed a double with Jafimgoso in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

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