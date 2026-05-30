'He's everything you want in a juvenile' - Matteo digs deep to land Two Year Old Trophy for Kevin Ryan

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Matteo had to dig deep to maintain his unbeaten record as he battled back to deny 50-1 outsider Ronson by a short head in the Two Year Old Trophy.

The Kevin Ryan-trained winner backed up his successful debut over the same course and distance, justifying 11-10 favouritism.

Ridden by Kevin Stott, Matteo made all but punters were not without concern when Ronson loomed alongside in the closing stages. However, the colt found more to repel the challenge.

Two winners of the race in the past decade have gone on to land the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and Matteo remained unchanged at 20-1 for the Group 2 contest following the win.

Stott told Racing TV: “When he won here the first time, he kind of had to do everything alone. He won nicely that day, but today he actually had to race and I think that definitely brought a lot more out of him.

“When the second horse came to me, he went again. He’s just a genuine, very nice horse and a very good mover on this ground.

“He’s got gate speed and a high cruising speed, and obviously he can kick again, so everything you want in a juvenile.”

Crystal collects

Beverley’s other big juvenile race, the Hilary Needler Trophy, went the way of Crystal Queen , who was made a 20-1 chance for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Richard and Peter Fahey, the 5-1 chance finished strongly under Connor Beasley to beat Roots In Touch by a length and a quarter.

The jockey completed a 77-1 double when the Michael Dods-trained Glenfinnan landed the 7½f handicap by a neck.

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