12:35 Taunton

'He's definitely not the finished article' - Asterion Forlonge's relation keeps Warren Greatrex's remarkable run of form rolling

Warren Greatrex at Salisbury
Warren Greatrex: trainer of Apollon ForlongeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Promising youngster Apollon Forlonge continued Warren Greatrex's remarkable run of form when getting off the mark at the second attempt in the 2m½f junior hurdle.

The French-bred three-year-old is out of a mare who is a half-sister to the high-class Asterion Forlonge, and was third on his debut at Exeter last month. He comfortably led after the fourth flight under James Bowen before winning by seven and a half lengths.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "He's stepped up on that Exeter debut. I rode him in a schooling race at Ffos Las a while ago, and he was so green but he was so professional today.

"At Ffos Las he didn't have much of a look around but at Exeter, the horse beside him was looking around and over the first couple and you've got a long run between the first and second there, and he jumped the second like it was the first again but he needed to do that to learn. He's definitely not the finished article but he's a nice horse."

Apollon Forlonge kicked off a double for the trainer and jockey, who also struck with Premier in the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle. It took Greatrex's strike-rate to 50 per cent in the last fortnight.

Art attack

Celtic Art got his head in front for the first time this season in the feature 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The Jeremy Scott-trained eight-year-old saw out the step back up in trip well under Lorcan Williams to win by three lengths.

