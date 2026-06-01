'He's definitely a nice horse' - Levey and Hannon team up to plunder lucrative Gowran Classic with Bunyola Bay

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The €200,000 Gowran Classic went for export for the first time as Sean Levey partnered the Richard Hannon-trained Bunyola Bay to a remarkably straightforward victory, making virtually all en route to a cosy three-and-a-quarter length success.

It was the third edition of the lucrative 1m1½f contest for three-year-olds and Bunyola Bay represented the first overseas runner in the race's short history. It proved an inspired bit of planning from Hannon as Levey quickly took the initiative from stall one, and the result was never really in doubt in the straight as the pair were travelling powerfully in front while their rivals were playing catch up.

Nothing emerged from the pack to lay a glove on the 11-2 shot, with Mo Mhuirin sticking on gamely to finish second, with another three lengths back to Cherry Hill Girl. The 5-6 favourite Hardy Warrior was fourth.

It was Levey's first winner in Ireland since landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Rosallion for Hannon in 2024, and it was a taking display from the winner on just his third start.

"It was impressive," said Levey. "He’s relatively inexperienced and it was his first time going round a bend.

"I thought looking at him in the ring he stood out quite a lot. He has won a very nice race on a track that seemed to suit him very well. He’s definitely a nice horse. How nice, we don’t know."

Digby digs in

Thrifty Of Digby refused to be beaten in the 1m1½f fillies' handicap as she showed extraordinary resolution to repel the challenge of Spanish Temptress and get up by a short head, providing Jessica Harrington with the first leg of a double.

Having landed a 7f handicap at Roscommon last month, the Profitable mare was taking a significant step up in trip, but she saw out every yard of it under Shane Foley to prevail at odds of 17-2.

Foley and Harrington struck again when the well-backed Confused got off the mark when beating Listentodwinblow by a length and three-quarters in the 1m1½f maiden.

The 6-4 favourite showed signs of inexperience on just his second start, but looks a nice middle-distance prospect for the Moone stable.

"He had a good run last time and we thought he had come forward," said Harrington. "It was only his second run and he’s still very green. Shane was just waiting as he wanted to go up the inside. He said he got the trip well and he’ll end up going a mile and a half despite being by Calyx. I don’t think he’d go on very soft ground."

Double delight

Joseph O'Brien and Joey Sheridan also teamed up for a double.

Obscenity overcame plenty of adversity to justify favouritism in the 1m4f handicap having lost his position early in the race, while Sweet Baby Zou landed the first division of the 1m1½f handicap.

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