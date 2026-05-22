'He's definitely a Group horse' - Royal Ascot under consideration for speedy juvenile winners

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Win a two-year-old race at Goodwood in May and talk immediately turns to Royal Ascot. It was the case after Richard Hannon's Pershaada breezed to success in the 5f novice, just as it was half an hour earlier when Eve Johnson Houghton's Night In Vegas justified 1-2 favouritism in the 6f event.

The royal meeting is under consideration for both, without either being committed at this stage.

On Pershaada, Hannon said: "She's a very fast filly. She didn't look it last time and I was so disappointed when she was second at Southwell, although she was beaten by a good filly. She travelled extremely well and never looked like being beaten.

"We're very pleased and all those races, such as Ascot, will be discussed now. There's every chance she goes. She could come back here for the Molecomb or the Alice Keppel."

Hannon did, however, confirm his York novice winner Persian Spring would go for the Norfolk Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Night In Vegas, who has been cut to 14-1 for the Coventry Stakes (from 25-1), said: "I love the horse, I know he's nice and he's exceptionally laid-back. I think he's pretty useful, he's definitely a Group horse and now we need to decide where we go.

"He settles so well and he's got a lovely turn of foot. I think he'd get whatever trip you wanted. We can't go for the Windsor Castle – there's nothing we can do about it now – so if he goes to Ascot it'll be the Coventry and he's put himself firmly in the picture, hasn't he."

On stable star Zavateri, Johnson Houghton added: "He's great. He's started to be exercised, so hopefully we're ready to come back here for the Glorious meeting. We're aiming for the Sussex, though we could go for the Lennox – I'm not quite sure which way we'll go yet – and then we could aim at the QEII on Champions Day."

Stakes races next

The William Haggas-trained Orionis may have run in her final handicap.

After bolting up in the 1m4f fillies' event off a mark of 90, and under a whopping 10st 2lb, her rider Cieren Fallon said he was certain she was a stakes filly.

"100 per cent [she's a stakes filly]," he said. "I knew when I was going to make my move it'd be instant, so I didn't want to help the others along. When she went past she was never going to get beat.

"She's a stakes filly, and every stakes filly no matter what the trip have a gear, and she certainly has it."

Orionis (Cieren Fallon) wins the 1m4f fillies' handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

History repeated

Twelve months ago Karl Burke won the Listed feature, the 1m2f Fitzdares Festival Stakes, with the previous year's Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane, so it should perhaps come as no surprise he repeated the feat this year with Boiling Point .

The tenacious 11-2 shot, also a Cambridgeshire victor, battled all the way to the line to win by a short head in a photo-finish under Shane Gray, who said: "He's a very honest horse. The ground's probably not ideal for him, but he's so tough and genuine. I'd a good willing partner and he really did help me out a lot there."

Read more from today's action here:

'I couldn’t pull him up' - Archie Watson unearths another smart juvenile for Royal Ascot

Chesham at Royal Ascot 'the obvious next step' after Sea Venture lands stylish debut win

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