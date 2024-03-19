'He's cost us a fortune' - Jeremy Scott strikes again as veteran Stormy Flight produces career-best

Five days on from a Cheltenham Festival breakthrough, Jeremy Scott continued his excellent form with veteran Stormy Flight landing the 2m3f veterans' handicap chase.

He held off Iconic Muddle by half a length to produce what his trainer believes is the performance of his life at the age of ten. A second victory this term for the 5-2 joint-favourite vindicated Scott having spent "fortunes" on vets fees last season.

It was not all perfect for the trainer as King Of The Lake was on the losing side of a close finish to the 2m5½f maiden hurdle, with Tiny Tetley edging ahead. The six-race maiden has now finished second five times.

The pair were Scott's first runners since Golden Ace gave the Somerset stable a memorable victory in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last Thursday.

Tuesday's results mean Scott is four from nine in the last fortnight, and he said: "We had some problems with Stormy Flight last season and spent a fortune with the vets but since then he's run very well. I thought that was up there with his best runs over fences so I'm absolutely delighted.

"King Of The Lake is a little frustrating – that's the fifth time he's finished second – and I wasn't wanting the other horse to come up and beat us but he could be a little more progressive.

"The horses are going well, which is a testament to everyone at home."

Domination

Kayley Woollacott enjoyed a rare 1-2 in the opening 2m7f handicap hurdle as Stratton Oakmont came out on top of a battle up the home straight with Longshanks.

