'He's come right' - Alan King eyes all-weather championship finals day with hat-trick hero Spartan Army

Alan King received a confidence boost before Newbury’s BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup as Spartan Army completed a hat-trick on the all-weather in the 2m handicap.

The Barbury Castle trainer, who saddles ante-post favourite Grandeur D'Ame in the £100,000 contest in Berkshire, expressed his relief after Spartan Army chalked up a third win following a course-and-distance success and a victory at Southwell last month.

A two-time winner over hurdles, the five-year-old now heads for the £150,000 2m marathon handicap on Newcastle’s All-Weather Championships finals day on March 29.

King said: "He’s come right. We had an issue with him, which he’s hopefully put right, and he’s finally doing things on the track that we’ve been seeing at home.

"I was a bit nervous pulling him out so quickly after Southwell, but I had to run him in order to qualify for Good Friday. We normally wouldn’t pull them out again after a week but I had no option. It was his last suitable race and it gives me four weeks to Newcastle, which should be perfect."

The dual-purpose trainer, who has registered 13 winners across both codes this year, is preparing a select team for Cheltenham in just under two weeks, but has found it difficult to run some horses due to the recent wet weather.

He said: "I have half the yard waiting for good ground. I think I’ve only got one entry between Monday and next weekend. There’s just no point running horses in this ground if you know they’re not going to handle it."

Four-timer

Penzance continued his rapid progression for Mick Appleby after landing the 1m2f handicap under Alistair Rawlinson.

The four-year-old has now won four of his five starts since joining the yard last year as he followed up from two wins at Chelmsford in December and one at Newcastle in January.

Birthday celebration

Laura Pearson had a birthday to remember when she steered Shades Of Summer to a hat-trick in the 7f handicap.

