'He’s bred to be extremely good' - Middleham Park eye Royal Ascot targets for Boleto after winning debut

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Boleto is bound for Royal Ascot after making a winning debut in the 6f juvenile maiden for owners Middleham Park Racing.

The Clive Cox-trained £105,000 yearling purchase showed plenty of promise to score by a neck under Callum Rodriguez at odds of 5-1, despite making life difficult for his rider.

Rodriguez had to urge the son of Wootton Bassett along early in the race and the colt drifted right in the closing stages, but he still did enough to prevail from Shemiyla Star. Raslan was sent off 6-4 favourite but finished a well-beaten last of the seven runners.

Middleham Park’s director of racing Tom Palin said the colt has qualified for the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes, although a Group 2 option could also be considered.

He told Racing TV: “Clive had given us the right vibes that he could be an Ascot horse. He’s bred to be extremely good. There’s the Windsor Castle, but the Coventry could also be on the agenda. It’s something to go away and think about.

“I was hoping he would be a bit more streetwise than he was because he’s been working very well. He’s always been well liked at home.”

Opera on song

The Richard and Peter Fahey-trained Rock Opera ended a two-year, 23-race, losing streak with victory in the 6f handicap.

The six-year-old's last win came in June 2024, but a pace collapse helped him end his barren run as he picked up the pieces having travelled towards the rear under Oisin Orr to score by a length and a quarter.

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