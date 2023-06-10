'He's bloody quick' - Regional lowers track record to set up Nunthorpe bid

Ed Bethell will work his way back from the Nunthorpe in August with Regional after the progressive sprinter lowered the track record in the Listed Achilles Stakes.

Regional shaved 0.28s off Look Out Louis's previous best from last year under Callum Rodriguez to ignite major ambitions for the summer.

"Fast ground and flat tracks are his big things and we'll try and keep him to that now," said Bethell. "I'd imagine we'll look at the Nunthorpe as it looks a logical target.

"We'll chat about what we do in the interim - there's the City Walls with a penalty or the King George at Goodwood. He wasn't the same horse last season as he is this year, he's just thrived and is enjoying his races."

Bethell's father James sent out Moss Gill to finish third behind Battaash in the 2020 Nunthorpe, but the two horses have opposite ways of doing things.

"They're very different types of horses," Bethell added. "Moss Gill had the most economical stride we've had at our yard whereas this fella doesn't have one at all, but he's bloody quick. It's very exciting for everybody to be involved in a nice horse like this."

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori to replace Richard Kingscote on Desert Crown in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

'It's amazing what he's done since' - jockey recalls riding master trainer Aidan O'Brien's first winner 30 years on

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.