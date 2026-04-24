'He's better than Hukum was at this stage' - Owen Burrows left in a Derby conundrum after Raaheeb steals the show

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It is not often a trainer's job is made harder by winning a Derby trial, but Owen Burrows might be in for a difficult few weeks after Raaheeb vaulted himself into 9-1 joint second favourite for the Epsom Classic.

Burrows was at pains afterwards not to commit to the Derby, despite the three and a quarter-length romp and despite the winner's ante-post price being slashed from a pre-race 20-1.

It did not matter how many times he was asked, or in how many different ways it was put to him, Burrows dodged it.

Reading between the lines he gave the impression of a man who, if you left the decision purely to him, would not run Raaheeb at Epsom.

Not because he does not think the horse has that level of ability – this is a full brother to superstars Hukum and Baaeed who is comfortably ahead of where they were after just two starts – but perhaps precisely because he has an inkling just how good Raaheeb could be and Epsom presents a most unique test he might not yet be ready for.

"I've not had one as good three-year-old-wise, not with this potential this early," Burrows said. "He's better than Hukum was at this stage, it's exciting.

"You dream to see something like that but it's a bit of a surprise. If we'd finished in the frame I'd have taken that as he's a once-raced novice winner and it was a good race, so he's very exciting.

"He was reluctant to load in the stalls and that was a little bit out of character. He's not shown anything like that at home, so hopefully it was first-time freshness. He's a very important horse and he's bred to get better as he gets older, so we'll get our heads together and think about what we do next."

Pressed as to targets, he added: "It's too soon to say, let's see how he is. We'll decide further down the line. We need to do the right thing, I'm not going to commit to Epsom at this stage – there's also Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby."

There is only one Derby, and the temptation must be huge, but you get the sense Burrows knows there is also only one Raaheeb.

It was not just Raaheeb who showcased plenty of ability on a card which was stacked with clues, though the willingness of others to name targets only further highlighted the reluctance of Burrows to do the same.

Musidora next for novice winner Felicitas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Take Ed Walker, whose 11-1 fillies' novice winner Felicitas will now head to the Musidora, while his Black Star Boy , who won the opening 5f handicap at 9-1, had been in line for another handicap at the royal meeting, but the manner of his victory has Walker considering Haydock's Sandy Lane, a common stepping stone to the Commonwealth Cup.

"The plan was the Palace of Holyroodhouse, but we'll see what the handicapper does," Walker said. "I was quite impressed with him today, I know Roger [Varian, trainer of runner-up Calico Blue] really liked his horse, and I thought Harry Charlton's [Hypnotised] looked like a nice horse, so it'll probably turn out to be quite a good race.

"Do we be a bit more ambitious and go for something like the Sandy Lane? I don't know, we'll see what the handicapper does on Tuesday."

Walker also suggested stable star Almaqam , who had been under consideration for the Gordon Richards won by Varian's Saddadd but didn't run due to the ground, could go to the Prix Aga Khan IV or Tattersalls Gold Cup next, depending on the ground.

On Saddadd's potential targets Varian said: "I'd love to end up in a Champion Stakes perhaps. He handles cut and will get better all year. We don't know if he's a Group 1 horse yet but he's run well enough to deserve to be asked the question at some stage.

"He's in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and I could see him enjoying the Curragh as a track, but does he need to tackle that just yet? We'd love to maybe come back here for the Eclipse, so it's about getting there. We could go to the Brigadier Gerard under a penalty or to Ireland."

Burrows is not the only one mulling his options.

Read more here

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