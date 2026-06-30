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'He's been very progressive this year' - Glorious Goodwood on the agenda for Haayimm after Musselburgh success
Haayimm could be gracing some of the big summer festivals after impressing trainer Ed Bethell when winning the 1m1f handicap at Musselburgh on Tuesday.
The three-year-old son of Gleneagles, who was scoring for the second time this season, travelled strongly in second throughout before finding plenty under Danny Tudhope to fend off the late challenge of Dwindling Funds to win by a neck.
“We have a lovely horse on our hands,” said Bethell. “He’s been very progressive this year, as is typical of the stallion – they progress with time.”
Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Haayimm is entered in a heritage handicap at Newmarket in just under a fortnight, but could instead head to Glorious Goodwood at the end of July.
Bethell added: “I’m going to have a chat with the owners about where we go next. He’s in a valuable three-year-old handicap at Newmarket, but he’s quite ground-dependent, and I haven’t run him in a while because he needs softer ground.
“I think he needs to go up in trip and I would be inclined to possibly wait for a nice three-year-old handicap over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood as it can come up soft there.”
Haayimm’s victory was the second leg of a treble for Tudhope, who also won the opening 1m1f handicap on Mayor Of Maghera and the second 7f handicap on the card on Native Instinct, who brought up a double for Bethell.
Classy victory
Iain Jardine recorded a career-best 12th winner in a month when Classy Clarets landed the 7f handicap.
The trainer’s previous best monthly tally came in August 2023 with 11 winners, but the five-year-old took him past that mark with a neck success under Jack Nicholls.
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