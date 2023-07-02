'He’s been unbelievable for me' - Twig gives 18-year-old Beau Morgan biggest win of his career in Summer Cup

Teenage jockey Beau Morgan enjoyed the biggest win of his career in the Summer Cup as he helped Twig justify 100-30 favouritism.

The Ben Pauling-trained eight-year-old had not run over fences since winning a three-runner event under Morgan’s older brother and champion conditional Luca at Warwick in October.

The conditional had guided Twig to his third hurdles success at Uttoxeter in May when last seen and the pair followed up over the larger obstacles at the Staffordshire track to land the feature 3m2f contest.

“He’s amazing for us all,” Morgan told Sky Sports Racing of Twig, who is owned by the 18-year-old winning rider’s mother Georgia. “We bought him for absolutely nothing. If you heard what we bought him for you’d start crying.

“He’s just been an unbelievable horse for me. He was my first ride in a point-to-point, my first winner, first winner as a conditional and now he’s won probably my biggest race ever so it’s brilliant."

Pauling initially trained Twig to be beaten by a combined 64 lengths in a couple of bumpers before Matthew and Felicity Hampton revitalised the son of Sulamani to win five points and two hunter chases, after which he returned to Pauling.

“I trained him before he went to Matt and Felicity Hampton, who did an amazing job with him when he was point-to-pointing," said Pauling.

“When I originally trained him for some previous owners – the Strangmans, who bred him and are lovely people – he just wasn’t physically ready. I didn’t think he was going to be a racehorse and that’s why I sent him off into the point-to-point field, and he’s just improved and improved.”

