'He's been such a little star' - more valuable pots on the agenda for Hang In There after feature success

Hang In There demonstrated his class to land the feature 2m3½f handicap chase under Joe Anderson.

The Emma Lavelle-trained nine-year-old was third on unsuitably soft ground in last month’s Summer Plate, with the first two home at Market Rasen – Born Famous and Courtland – winning since. Hang In There further franked the form to extend his unbeaten record at Stratford to three.

Lavelle said: “He’s been such a little star for us. He was tough and really galloped hard all the way through. I was delighted for Joe, who rides him every day at home, and gave him a super ride there.

“It’s a trip that’s definitely the shortest he wants to go and he really did prove he’s a proper stayer.”

Hang In There has been successful at a higher level, winning a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham in 2019 and in the same company over fences in Wincanton’s Rising Stars Novices' Chase last November on good to firm ground.

“For the rest of the team that would be slightly disappointing if we’re back on quick ground again in November, but for him that would be great,” said Lavelle. “I know he won over hurdles at Cheltenham but I think a flat track suits him better."

A return to Market Rasen for the £50,000 Prelude Handicap Chase on October 21 is likely, with Aintree’s prestigious Old Roan Chase the following weekend another option.

Repeat success

Call Of The Loon repeated last year’s win in the 3m3½f handicap chase. The 12-year-old’s success completed a 74-1 double for Christian Williams and Nick Scholfield, who landed the second division of the 2m½f handicap hurdle with Up For Appeal.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.