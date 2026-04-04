'He's been such a brilliant horse' - Scarface stars again at Newton Abbot's season opener for Joe Tizzard

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Scarface relished a return to Newton Abbot as he repeated last year's success in the feature 2m5f handicap chase to complete a double on the card for trainer Joe Tizzard.

The nine-year-old had gone six starts without a win since his victory 12 months ago but showed his liking for the track by scoring with his ears pricked in front of a packed-out crowd.

He travelled strongly under Freddie Gingell and was still held together turning for home before fending off the challenge of Royal Jewel by two and a half lengths.

Scarface's co-owner Kevan Leggett said: "He's been such a brilliant horse for us. He started this season finishing second in the Badger Beers and always turns up in these competitive handicaps. He won this last year and we thought we'd come back again. There's a race we might bring him back here for in early May."

Tizzard and Gingell's first winner on the card came when Reel Orange survived a mistake at the last to stay on and justify 11-4 favouritism in the 2m1f mares' hurdle, beating Northern Air by a length.

Tristan Durrell completes a double on Top Guy Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Durrell double

Tristan Durrell has one hand on the conditional jockeys' championship after a double took him three clear of Freddie Gordon, who is set to be sidelined until the season finale at Sandown through injury.

The double came from two runners sent out by Dan Skelton, with Dutch Corner producing a fine round of jumping to land the 2m2½f maiden hurdle before Top Guy took the 3m2½f handicap hurdle.

The fillies’ bumper, won by the Ben Clarke-trained Seedling , was marred by two separate incidents.

Midnight Moment , trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, suffered a fatal heart attack on the first circuit. The field was then diverted on to the chase course, where Shelightsupmylife sustained a fatal injury in a fall on the second circuit. Nuala Rocket was brought down in the incident but was reported to be unharmed, along with the riders involved.

Read more reaction to Saturday's racing:

'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner

Outlaw Peter ends two-year drought with 'bloody marvellous' big prize for Paul Nicholls

Greg Fairley lands biggest success since serving 12-year suspension

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