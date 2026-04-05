'He's been our sharpest colt all along' - Lily Agnes the target for debut winner with professionalism, gate speed and balance

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When you train at Michael Owen's yard in Cheshire, you always have the Chester May meeting on your mind and Hugo Palmer has his sights on the Lily Agnes Stakes with Wait Geordie.

The trainer hopes the two-year-old has what it takes four weeks on Wednesday after his debut success in the 5f novice event.

"He's been our sharpest colt all along, he's pleased me in all his work and we've always felt that he would be our Lily Agnes horse," said the trainer. "We thought about going to Musselburgh next weekend, but you get a penalty if you win.

"He has such professionalism, gate speed and balance and whipped round the left-hand turn – he's going to need a draw at Chester, but it looks the obvious spot for us to aim him at."

Wait Georgie was the trainer's fourth two-year-old winner at Bath from only 11 runners and Palmer said: "If you want top of the ground you are normally guaranteed it there. I've never lived very near Bath so it's not somewhere I'd necessarily send a horse just for a day out!"

Angel flies

Middleham trainer Ed Bethell struck with his first runner at Bath, which is a 480-mile round-trip, when Azure Angel swooped late under Kieran Shoemark to short-head Cindy Lou Who in the Lansdown Stakes.

He had not run the 22-1 shot in Listed company previously but said: "She's always worked very well and is a very fast filly. She had an awkward draw but Kieran gave her a lovely ride and it all worked out well in the end.

"She's got black type now and the Temple Stakes is the logical next step."

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