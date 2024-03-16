'He's been good for me' - consistent Brentford Hope registers latest success for Harry Derham

Harry Derham saluted an notable achievement after Brentford Hope made all for a smooth success in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old always looked in his comfort zone leading the pack under Daryl Jacob and eventually inflicted a four-and-a-quarter-length defeat on an in-form rival in Horn Cape.

Brentford Hope was a non-runner when fancied in the valuable Betfair Hurdle won by Iberico Lord last month but has made up for lost time since, finishing second at Newbury before winning here.

"He's been good for me," Derham said. "He's the first horse I've trained to win four races, which is cool. He got an easy lead and I thought he was always going to win. He had a nice untroubled run around and it was lovely.

"We won't go back to the Swinton Hurdle as the ground was too quick last year, but he has a few options. There's definitely still mileage in him this season – he's not earned a holiday yet!"

Derham was out of luck at the Cheltenham Festival but issued a positive update on Queens Gamble , who was a leading contender for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle before being ruled out due to injury.

He said: "She's fine and she'll run again in the autumn, I'll have a chat with her owners about what we want to do."

Cruz Control ridden by Stan Sheppard wins at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick

Cruz redemption

Cruz Control was out of luck at the track last month when fifth in the Eider Chase but bounced back to form with a comfortable win in the 2m7½f handicap chase under Stan Sheppard.

