Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:45 Hexham

'He's been an absolute superstar' - 14-year-old Snowed In retired after winning on his 123rd start

Snowed In: signed off with an 11th career success
Snowed In: signed off with an 11th career successCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
13:45 Hexham2m Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Snowed In
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Edmond Dantes
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4A Shining Moon
    16/1

Trainer Lizzie Quinlan paid tribute to 14-year-old Snowed In after he was retired following victory in the 2m conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on his 123rd start.

Having made his stable debut for Quinlan's mum Barbara Butterworth in March 2014, the admirable grey showed ample determination to get back up after being headed to record his seventh win for the yard, with Edmond Dantes, who is half his age, a head back in second.

Quinlan said: "It's absolutely fantastic. We always said that if we could get him to win, to retire him on a high would be ideal and that's what we're going to do.

"We've had him since he was four years old. I actually bought him for myself to ride and I broke my back just before I was due to ride him for the first time, so I never got to ride him over hurdles, but I had a couple of goes on the Flat on him.

"He's won seven times for us with a variety of jockeys on board. Sean [Quinlan] has won a few times on him, Tommy [Dowson] and now Conor [Rabbitt] as well. I'm absolutely chuffed for the horse, he deserved that. He's been a superstar throughout his career."

After taking over from her mum last year, Quinlan had three winners from around a dozen horses in her first season and has a bigger team this time. She said: "We're full at the moment, so that's great. We're in the process of putting more stables up.

"We've got six or seven waiting that are turned out ready for the winter, and we've got 12 right now. It's all going well, we're learning on a daily basis and enjoying it."

Happy Hamilton

It was a great afternoon for Jamie Hamilton, who recorded his first treble, with all three winners trained by Mark Walford. 

He justified favouritism aboard Classic Lady and Fenna's Loss in handicap hurdles before having to work hard to get Tineggiori up in the bumper.

Read these next:

Derby form franked, new stars plus the best place to look for royal winners - four things we learned at Royal Ascot 

'Pain and fear dominate my thoughts. I can't get up. Nothing is responding to my mental commands; I'm ignored by my own body'

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 17:44, 25 June 2023
icon
13:45 HexhamPlay
Paxton's Are Case IH's No1 Dealer Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Snowed In
    14/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Edmond Dantes
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4A Shining Moon
    16/1
more inReports
more inReports