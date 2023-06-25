'He's been an absolute superstar' - 14-year-old Snowed In retired after winning on his 123rd start

Trainer Lizzie Quinlan paid tribute to 14-year-old Snowed In after he was retired following victory in the 2m conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on his 123rd start.

Having made his stable debut for Quinlan's mum Barbara Butterworth in March 2014, the admirable grey showed ample determination to get back up after being headed to record his seventh win for the yard, with Edmond Dantes, who is half his age, a head back in second.

Quinlan said: "It's absolutely fantastic. We always said that if we could get him to win, to retire him on a high would be ideal and that's what we're going to do.

"We've had him since he was four years old. I actually bought him for myself to ride and I broke my back just before I was due to ride him for the first time, so I never got to ride him over hurdles, but I had a couple of goes on the Flat on him.

"He's won seven times for us with a variety of jockeys on board. Sean [Quinlan] has won a few times on him, Tommy [Dowson] and now Conor [Rabbitt] as well. I'm absolutely chuffed for the horse, he deserved that. He's been a superstar throughout his career."

After taking over from her mum last year, Quinlan had three winners from around a dozen horses in her first season and has a bigger team this time. She said: "We're full at the moment, so that's great. We're in the process of putting more stables up.

"We've got six or seven waiting that are turned out ready for the winter, and we've got 12 right now. It's all going well, we're learning on a daily basis and enjoying it."

Happy Hamilton

It was a great afternoon for Jamie Hamilton, who recorded his first treble, with all three winners trained by Mark Walford.

He justified favouritism aboard Classic Lady and Fenna's Loss in handicap hurdles before having to work hard to get Tineggiori up in the bumper.

Read these next:

Derby form franked, new stars plus the best place to look for royal winners - four things we learned at Royal Ascot

'Pain and fear dominate my thoughts. I can't get up. Nothing is responding to my mental commands; I'm ignored by my own body'

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.