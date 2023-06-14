'He's been a wuss but we've found the answer with him' - hot streak for Julia Fielden continues with 28-1 success

Corporate Raider quashed any talk of retirement with a 28-1 shock success at Yarmouth to continue a brilliant spell for trainer Julia Feilden.

The first-time blinkers and front-running tactics appeared to revolutionise the son of Profitable, who had defeated just one rival of a possible 22 on his last two starts, and he made all to record a first success on the 11th attempt in impressive fashion in the 1m2f handicap under Dylan Hogan.

It gives Feilden a third winner from her last six runners and she told Sky Sports Racing: "I'd threatened to retire him if he didn't do anything because I couldn't believe he was running as badly as he had. He shows it all at home but I just think he's a bit of a wuss and curls up with other horses around him. We put the blinkers on and went out in front and that looks to be the answer with him.

"He cost 120,000gns as a yearling so there had to be something there but when you're up against the big trainers in a race like this you think what chance have you got. He's done it today and I'm pleased."

Larson makes his point

Apprentice Frederick Larson enjoyed his second double in June after striking on Squeezebox in the mile handicap and odds-on shot Gearing's Point in the 1m3½f. It comes 12 days on from his profitable day at Catterick at the start of the month.

