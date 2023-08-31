'He’s been a smashing little horse for us' - Justcallmepete continues to shine for James Evans yard

Trainer James Evans is confident there is still more improvement to come from Justcallmepete after he landed the feature 6f handicap.

The four-year-old was returning to winning ways for the first time since completing a four-timer in January and his trainer was adamant a victory had been due after good recent efforts.

Evans said: "He’s been running really well since the four-timer he had last winter and he’s always been there or thereabouts. I’ve always had the feeling he’d still improve.

"He was back on a good surface and although he hadn’t been here before, he likes the all-weather. He’s not a one trick pony, though, as he was only beaten a short head at Newmarket after running a great race there."

Soft ground and a mid-race manoeuvre by Monsieur Kodi appeared to affect Justcallmepete at Goodwood on his last start as he finished tenth of 11 in the Stewards’ Sprint Handicap.

Evans said: "We got the worst of a lot of scrimmaging at Goodwood as the winner came across the field.

"If you ignore Goodwood then he’s going the right way and it’s brilliant to see because he’s been a smashing little horse for us."

Up and running

The Charlie Appleby-trained Emperor’s Star justified favouritism in the opening 7f novice stakes to get off the mark at the third attempt.

The two-year-old son of Sea The Stars, who is a 20-1 shot with Sky Bet for the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh on September 10, finished half a length clear of Run Boy Run.

