'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature for Wathnan Racing

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Wathnan Racing did not have a runner in the 2,000 Guineas but they bagged two smart prizes capped off by Night Raider's timely return to form in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes.

The 9-1 chance was registering his first win since 2024 and his first on turf when denying last year's winner Rumstar under James Doyle.

A gelding operation over the winter has been a game changer for the five-year-old, who was cut to 16-1 (from 40) for the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, Karl Burke playfully suggested Night Raider could also head to 'the Ascot of the North', York, where he is entered in the Group 2 Minster Stakes.

Burke said: "He's entered but that may come too soon. He's been a different horse at home since he's been gelded. We didn't know about the undulations at this track but neither did many of the others."

Wathnan and Doyle were also on the scorecard in the Listed Ellen Chaloner Stakes when Flora Of Bermuda just got up to deny the trailblazing Rosy Affair.

The consistent sprinter, who was easy to back in the morning, was cut to 16-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Flora Of Bermuda (centre, noseband) wins the Ellen Chaloner Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: "I thought Billy Loughnane had nicked it at one point but James gave her a great ride. We'll keep running her in Group 1 races this year and hopefully she can bag one. The owners are keen to go to Ascot and that'll be her next race."

Balding is also on the Royal Ascot trail with Double Rush, who followed up his impressive win at the Craven meeting with another smooth display in the following 6f heritage handicap.

Shane Foley enjoyed an armchair ride on the 4-6 favourite, who will follow the same route as last year's winner More Thunder to the royal meeting.

Balding, who completed a treble when Spanish Voice took the concluding mile handicap, said: “He was 8lb well in here as it was an early closing race and that was a nice performance. He has an entry already in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot and he’ll get one in the Wokingham.”



Erzindjan wins the Suffolk Stakes for Terry Kent Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kent collects

Terry Kent enjoyed his biggest success since moving yards over the winter when Erzindjan ran out a game winner of the Suffolk Stakes Handicap.

Former jump jockey Kent moved into Heyward Place on the Hamilton Road late last year when Robert Eddery retired and has not looked back.

He said: "It's fantastic to have a winner on Guineas day. We might look at the John Smith's Cup as it's a race we like and he was fourth in it last year."

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